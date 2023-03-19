Masters 2023 predictions, golf odds, picks, props: Betting insider loving Scottie Scheffler to repeat

The battle for global No. 1 has been simmering, however it’ll flare again up on Thursday, April 6 when the 2023 Masters tees off at Augusta National Golf Club. Scottie Scheffler first took excessive rating simply prior to profitable the Masters ultimate 12 months and reclaimed it when he received the Players Championship on March 12. Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy each held it at one level in February, and they might like to have it again, at the side of claiming their first inexperienced jackets. There can be a variety of different elite golfers within the 2023 Masters box, together with Jordan Spieth, the 2015 winner at Augusta, and two-time primary winners Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa.

Scheffler cruised to a three-stroke victory ultimate 12 months, however Rahm is available in as the favourite. The Spaniard is 15-2 within the 2023 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Scheffler (8-1) and McIlroy (17-2) proper at the back of. Cameron Smith, who received the 2022 Open Championship, is 12-1 and Spieth is 15-1 within the Masters odds 2023. Before locking in any 2023 Masters choices or golf predictions, you want to see what proven golf betting expert Patrick McDonald has to say, taking into account his contemporary monitor file.

McDonald nonetheless likes to dip his feet into the having a bet swimming pools on a weekly foundation at the PGA Tour. He takes a measured way to his outright alternatives and is having a winning 2022-23 season. McDonald is up virtually 17 devices this season, that means a haul of just about $1,700 for $100 bettors. He is having a winning season in each outright choices and head-to-head matchups.

McDonald nailed the Farmers Insurance Open, backing Homa (25-1) as his best choice. He hit some other 25-1 shot on the Houston Open, taking Tony Finau to win, and completed the 2021-22 season up 42 devices on his outrights, together with a monster 250-1 payout on Hudson Swafford at The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald’s recommendation has been cashing in.

Top 2023 Masters knowledgeable choices

One surprising prediction from McDonald: He is fading Viktor Hovland, although the Norwegian not too long ago tied for 3rd on the Players Championship. Hovland additionally has been within the most sensible 25 in 8 of 9 tournaments this season, however Augusta National is not ideally suited for the 25-year-old, who is very good off the tee however struggles as he nears the golf green. He is thirtieth in strokes won coming near the golf green however 164th round it. He is also 84th in hanging, and the ones are not ideally suited stats for luck within the Masters. Hovland hasn’t completed upper than twenty first in his first 3 tries at Augusta National. See who else to fade here.

On the opposite hand, McDonald says “Scottie Scheffler should have a legitimate claim to another green jacket.” The 26-year-old has six excursion victories since ultimate February and were given off to a dominant get started and received his first inexperienced jacket beautiful simply ultimate 12 months. He went 8 below over the primary two rounds, making the weekend a stroll within the park. Scheffler leads the excursion in strokes won off the tee and vegetables in legislation and is 2nd in scoring moderate. He is also within the most sensible 25 in scrambling and strokes won across the inexperienced, so there is no explanation why he must fight. See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Masters choices, bets

2023 Masters odds, box

Jon Rahm 15-2

Scottie Scheffler 8-1

Rory McIlroy 17-2

Cameron Smith 12-1

Jordan Spieth 15-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Will Zalatoris 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Max Homa 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Dustin Johnson 25-1

Cameron Young 25-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 25-1

Tom Kim 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Brooks Koepka 35-1

Sam Burns 35-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 45-1

Tyrrell Hatton 55-1

Corey Conners 55-1

Bryson DeChambeau 55-1

Tiger Woods 55-1

Aaron Wise 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 75-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Sahith Theegala 80-1

Billy Horschel 85-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Mito Pereira 90-1

Adam Scott 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Tom Hoge 100-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Seamus Power 125-1

Ok H Lee 125-1

Keegan Bradley 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Ryan Fox 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Kurt Kitayama 150-1

Jason Kokrak 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Cameron Champ 150-1

Harold Varner 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 175-1

Adam Meronk 175-1

Kevin Kisner 175-1

Phil Mickelson 200-1

Danny Willett 200-1

Francesco Molinari 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Zach Johnson 300-1

Adam Svensson 300-1

JT Poston 300-1

Fred Couples 1000-1

Bernhard Langer 1000-1

Vijay Singh 1500-1

Mike Weir 1500-1

Larry Mize 2500-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 2500-1

Sandy Lyle 5000-1