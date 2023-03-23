Masters 2023 predictions, golf odds, picks, props: Betting insider eyeing Scottie Scheffler to repeat

Rory McIlroy is one of the 2023 Masters favorites as he seeks the overall piece of the profession grand slam. The Masters 2023 tees off Thursday, April 6 at Augusta National Golf Club, and McIlroy has 4 primary championships, however has but to win the Masters. He used to be the runner-up closing yr, completing 3 strokes in the back of Scottie Scheffler. Tiger Woods has 15 primary titles, together with 5 Masters and 3 profession grand slams amongst his 82 victories, and he’s anticipated to be again at Augusta National for Masters 2023. Jon Rahm is the 15-2 favourite in the most recent 2023 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook, adopted by means of Scheffler (8-1) and Rory McIlroy (17-2).

Cameron Smith, who tied for 3rd in 2022, is 12-1 within the Masters odds 2023, whilst 2015 winner Jordan Spieth is 15-1 and Dustin Johnson is 25-1. Before locking in any 2023 Masters choices or golf predictions, you wish to have to see what proven golf betting expert Patrick McDonald has to say, bearing in mind his fresh observe document.

- Advertisement -

McDonald nonetheless likes to dip his ft into the having a bet swimming pools on a weekly foundation at the PGA Tour. He takes a measured method to his outright picks and is having a successful 2022-23 season. McDonald is up virtually 17 gadgets this season, that means a haul of just about $1,700 for $100 bettors. He is having a successful season in each outright choices and head-to-head matchups.

McDonald nailed the Farmers Insurance Open, backing Homa (25-1) as his best choice. He hit some other 25-1 shot on the Houston Open, taking Tony Finau to win, and completed the 2021-22 season up 42 gadgets on his outrights, together with a monster 250-1 payout on Hudson Swafford at The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald’s recommendation has been cashing in.

Now, McDonald has targeted his consideration at the 2023 Masters box and has locked in his easiest bets, most sensible sleepers and favorites to keep away from. You can see them here.

Top 2023 Masters skilled choices

- Advertisement -

One shocking prediction from McDonald: He is fading Viktor Hovland, even if the Norwegian lately tied for 3rd on the Players Championship. The 25-year-old already has seven victories international and is among the sport’s easiest tee-to-green gamers. However, till he will get his striking and paintings across the inexperienced in step with the remainder of his stats, he may combat in large occasions.

Hovland has most effective long gone beneath par two times in his previous 8 rounds at Augusta. He has completed within the most sensible 25 8 instances in 9 occasions this season, 4 instances within the most sensible 10, however has infrequently been a most sensible risk to win. See who else to fade here.

On the opposite hand, McDonald says “Scottie Scheffler should have a legitimate claim to another green jacket.” The 26-year-old is 94-under-par over his previous six outings, completing within the most sensible 11 in each and every one. He additionally has been within the most sensible 20 in all 3 tries at Augusta.

- Advertisement -

Scheffler defended one 2021-22 name in Phoenix closing month and tied for fourth because the reigning Arnold Palmer Invitational champ. He is looking for a 2nd instantly Match Play name this week. He leads the excursion in vegetables in legislation and is 2nd in scoring reasonable. See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Masters choices, bets

McDonald has locked in his easiest bets for the Masters 2023 and has discovered a couple of longshots he loves, together with one golfer who is had a variety of luck at Augusta, however continues to be indexed at just about 100-1 to win all of it. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which gamers must you goal or keep away from for the 2023 Masters? And which confirmed golfer within the Masters 2023 box may deliver a monster payday of virtually 100-1? Check out the percentages underneath, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald’s top picks for the Masters 2023, all from the skilled who’s up just about $1,700 on his PGA Tour choices this season, and to find out.

2023 Masters odds, box

See full 2023 Masters picks at SportsLine

Jon Rahm 15-2

Scottie Scheffler 8-1

Rory McIlroy 17-2

Cameron Smith 12-1

Jordan Spieth 15-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Will Zalatoris 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Max Homa 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Dustin Johnson 25-1

Cameron Young 25-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 25-1

Tom Kim 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Brooks Koepka 35-1

Sam Burns 35-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 45-1

Tyrrell Hatton 55-1

Corey Conners 55-1

Bryson DeChambeau 55-1

Tiger Woods 55-1

Aaron Wise 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 75-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Sahith Theegala 80-1

Billy Horschel 85-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Mito Pereira 90-1

Adam Scott 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Tom Hoge 100-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Seamus Power 125-1

Ok H Lee 125-1

Keegan Bradley 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Ryan Fox 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Kurt Kitayama 150-1

Jason Kokrak 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Cameron Champ 150-1

Harold Varner 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 175-1

Adam Meronk 175-1

Kevin Kisner 175-1

Phil Mickelson 200-1

Danny Willett 200-1

Francesco Molinari 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Zach Johnson 300-1

Adam Svensson 300-1

JT Poston 300-1

Fred Couples 1000-1

Bernhard Langer 1000-1

Vijay Singh 1500-1

Mike Weir 1500-1

Larry Mize 2500-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 2500-1

Sandy Lyle 5000-1