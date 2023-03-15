Massive sports complex set to open at the end of summer in Apollo Beach

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A large sports complex is coming to Hillsborough County.

It’s known as the Waterset Sports Complex, and it is set to open at the end of the summer in Apollo Beach. The complex is 4 hooked up turf fields. The turf corporate informed the county that is if truth be told the greatest astroturf box in the U.S.

The complex will convey in other people from in all places for tournaments and video games.

“We’re going to be working with different organizations so it’s how big of the league they’re going to bring, how many kids and adults they’ll be serving. I mean with four fields, you could have a variety of activities going on,” Chris Kiddie with Hillsborough County stated.

The county hopes that may translate into a large financial spice up.

“Economic input is huge with these big large tournaments, so people come for a tournament, they stay at a hotel, go out to dinner,” Kiddie stated.

The turf has the attainable to get lovely sizzling with the Florida warmth. The county stated they have got a water truck to stay the turf cool.

Phase one prices $11 million, which is coming from the county’s capital development venture funds.

They hope to wrap up development through the end of summer. Once it’s all whole, there will likely be a carpark, concession stand, and playset.

The county desires to listen from you. They need to know what sports you and your circle of relatives play. Click here to fill out the survey.