Massive landslide buries trucks, kills 2 people in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — An enormous landslide struck a key freeway in northwestern Pakistan close to the border the city of Torkham ahead of break of day Tuesday, burying two dozen vans and killing a minimum of two people, officers mentioned.

It used to be unclear what number of people had been lacking and feared buried beneath the landslide.

Police reliable Ishrat Khan mentioned dozens of firefighters and rescuers had been seeking to save truck drivers and different people hit by means of the landslide close to the Afghan border. Officials mentioned the landslide used to be brought about by means of lightning amid rain.

At least one truck stuck fireplace when it used to be struck by means of lightning, rescuers mentioned.

The injured had been being transported to a close-by health center, Khan added. Volunteers additionally joined the seek for survivors as government dispatched heavy equipment to Torkham to take a look at and take away the huge mudslide, Khan mentioned.

Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for a state-run rescue carrier, mentioned two our bodies had been pulled out and 8 people had been additionally injured.

“Rescuers are very careful because there is a possibility of another landslide but they are risking their lives to pull out those feared trapped,” he mentioned.

Torkham border crossing is a key business direction between Pakistan and Afghanistan and a location the place landslides steadily block highways, particularly in mountainous spaces. It may be a significant business direction between Pakistan and Central Asian states.

Last summer time, devastating floods led to by means of monsoon rains killed 1,739 people in Pakistan.