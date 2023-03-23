Massive Fentanyl Ring Run By Father And Son In Plano, Texas

Fentanyl is a rising downside within the U.S., however deaths in Collin County faculties and neighboring districts have citizens short of solutions as to how the drug ended up in North Texas. Two primary providers may well be at the back of all of it — a father and son from Plano.

According to The Dallas Morning News, 5.7 million in gross sales of fentanyl and different medication over more or less a 12 months and a part had been a part of a father and son’s trafficking ring. Rafael Galindo-Gallegos, 53, and his son, recognized in court docket information as Rafael Galindo Gallegos Jr., 28, ran the key smuggling operation from Durango, in northwest Mexico, for the Sinaloa cartel.

Rafael Galindo Gallegos lived in Plano sooner than fleeing to Mexico in 2011, the place he’s harboring his compatriots on a fortified 10-acre ranch beneath armed guard, the feds say.

In addition to bringing about 90 kilos of more than a few medication into the U.S. a week, Gallegos and his son are answerable for many of the fatal fentanyl capsules smuggled into North Texas towns, the DEA stated.

The fentanyl is answerable for 3 highschool scholars overdosing in a faculty rest room in 2021 in Flower Mound. It isn’t transparent whether or not or no longer the similar medication killed the Carrollton ISD scholars or the Plano ISD scholar.

The indictments filed within the Eastern District of Texas shaped one of the crucial greatest fentanyl trafficking investigations, in all probability within the country. The plot started round 2017 and continues with operations in Dallas, Farmers Branch, Garland, Grand Prairie, Carrollton, Plano, Richardson and Rockwall.

Since a raid in November 2019, DEA brokers rounded up and charged over 100 defendants.

According to court docket filings, the pair used to be additionally purchasing high-powered attack rifles within the U.S. and smuggling them into Mexico to offer the Sinaloa cartel the firepower to combat police and rival cartels.

Gallegos is thought of as bad and ordered the killing of any individual who insulted his son and is answerable for “many other unsolved murders and kidnappings,” in step with DEA brokers.

Gallegos fled to Mexico round 2011 to keep away from seize through the North Texas feds and used to be adopted there through his son. He remains to be thought to be a fugitive “hiding in a secure compound surrounded by guards” in Durango with no less than 10 others, together with U.S. voters, beneath his coverage.

The Dallas DEA shared the next picture of the daddy and son: