Mass Shooting During Teen’s Birthday Party in Alabama – NBC 6 South Florida

Alabama regulation enforcement officials Sunday had been imploring other folks to come back ahead with information a few taking pictures that killed 4 other folks and injured 28 others all through a youngster’s party.

Among the ones killed was once a highschool senior who deliberate to play faculty soccer and was once celebrating his sister’s sixteenth birthday. The taking pictures erupted Saturday night time at a dance studio in downtown Dadeville.

During two news meetings Sunday, Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency didn’t take questions. He didn’t say if a suspect was once in custody or if investigators knew about any motivation. He didn’t give you the names of the ones killed.

“We’ve got to have information from the community,” Burkett stated all through a Sunday night time news convention.

Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, a Dadeville High School senior who had dedicated to Jacksonville State University, was once celebrating at his sister Alexis’ celebration sooner than he was once shot to dying, his grandmother Annette Allen advised the Montgomery Advertiser.

“He was a very, very humble child. Never messed with anybody. Always had a smile on his face,” Allen advised the newspaper, calling it “a million-dollar smile.”

Dowdell’s mom was once amongst the ones harm in the taking pictures.

“Everybody’s grieving,” Allen stated.

Burkett stated the taking pictures came about about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. “There were four lives tragically lost in this incident,” he stated.

The shootings rocked the town of three,200 citizens, which is ready 57 miles (92 kilometers) northeast of Montgomery, Alabama.

Keenan Cooper, the DJ on the celebration, advised WBMA-TV that the celebration was once stopped in brief when attendees heard anyone had a gun. He stated other folks with weapons had been requested to depart, however nobody left. Cooper stated when the taking pictures started a while later, some other folks took safe haven beneath a desk the place he was once status, and others ran out.

Pastor Jason Whetstone, who leads the Christian Faith Fellowship, stated the granddaughter of one in every of his church individuals was once shot in the foot and underwent surgical procedure Sunday.

“All of our hearts are hurting right now. We’re just trying to pull together to find strength and comfort,” Whetstone stated sooner than an interfaith vigil in the parking space of First Baptist Church.

“We are a loving community,” he stated. “We’re pulling together in every aspect to comfort each and every one of these children, the teachers, all of the community.”

Dadeville’s compact downtown is focused round a courthouse sq. with one- and two-story brick structures. The the city’s busiest industrial district is a couple of blocks north of the sq., off a bustling four-lane freeway that runs between Birmingham and Auburn. Dadeville is just about Lake Martin, a well-liked leisure house.

Investigators on Sunday persisted submitting in and out of the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio, denoted by means of a banner placing at the out of doors of a one-story brick development simply off the sq.. At least 5 bullet holes had been visual in the studio’s entrance home windows. Less than a block away, the American and Alabama flags had been diminished to part team of workers out of doors the Tallapoosa County Courthouse.

Dadeville Mayor Frank Goodman stated he was once in mattress asleep when a council member referred to as him simply sooner than 11 p.m. Saturday. He stated he went to Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville, the place one of the crucial individuals who were shot had been taken.

“It was chaotic,” Goodman stated. “There were people running around. They were crying and screaming. There were police cars everywhere, there were ambulances everywhere. People were trying to find out about their loved ones. That was a scene, where we never had anything like this happen in our city before.”

Pastor Ben Hayes, who serves as chaplain for the Dadeville Police Department and for the native highschool soccer staff, stated lots of the sufferers are youngsters. Dowdell was once inside of weeks of commencement and confronted a shiny long term, Hayes advised The Associated Press.

“He was a strong competitor on the field,” Hayes said. “You didn’t want to try to tackle him or get tackled by him. But when he came off the field, he was one of the nicest young men that you could ever meet, very respectful and well-respected by his peers.”

Antojuan Woody, from the neighboring the city of Camp Hill, was once a senior and fellow large receiver with Dowdell on a Dadeville Tigers soccer staff that went undefeated sooner than shedding in the second one spherical of the playoffs final 12 months. He stated he and Dowdell were perfect buddies for all in their lives. “It hurts,” Woody stated as a gradual circulation of buddies and teammates walked over to hug him all through Sunday’s prayer vigil. “It’s unreal. I can’t believe it.”

Woody stated he and Dowdell had a distinct dating at the soccer box. “Us being buddies without end like that, our chemistry was once spot on. We all the time celebrated in combination at the box,” he stated.

He described the sufferers “as great people who didn’t deserve what happened to them.”

Hayes, the pastor, stated anxious households swarmed the native clinic Saturday night time looking for the situation in their youngsters. He stated severe crime is unusual in Dadeville, and the small town is “unhappy, traumatized, in surprise.”

Jacksonville State soccer trainer Rich Rodriguez stated in a remark Sunday: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Philstavious Dowdell and the other victims of the senseless tragedy last night. He was a great young man with a bright future.”

Dowdell additionally lately received medals at a highschool observe meet at Troy University.

Counseling shall be to be had for college kids at Tallapoosa County colleges Monday, stated the college district superintendent, Raymond C. Porter.

(*6*) Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey stated on social media.

President Joe Biden was once briefed at the taking pictures, the White House stated, including that it’s intently tracking the placement and has been in contact with native officers and regulation enforcement to provide make stronger.

“What has our nation come to when children cannot attend a birthday party without fear? When parents have to worry every time their kids walk out the door to school, to the movie theater, or to the park?” Biden stated in a remark Sunday. “Guns are the leading killer of children in America, and the numbers are rising – not declining. This is outrageous and unacceptable.”

Biden referred to as on Congress to “require safe storage of firearms, require background checks for all gun sales, eliminate gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

The mayor stated Dowdell was once “a perfect younger guy.” He additionally stated he’s serious about the ones wounded and psychologically traumatized by means of the taking pictures.

“We are praying for them,” Goodman stated. “We ask God, if it’s his will, to deliver them again to their oldsters secure, so they are able to mend.”

Goodman stated weapons and violence aren’t a common presence in Dadeville. He stated seeking to regulate weapons would end up as futile as seeking to regulate unlawful medication.

Dadeville High School had 485 scholars in grades 6-12 in 2022, in keeping with Alabama state information. It serves Dadeville and close by portions of Tallapoosa County. Like the remainder of Dadeville, it’s tucked away simply out of view off a hectic freeway that runs from Birmingham to Auburn.

Dadeville High’s head soccer trainer Roger McDonald stated he would take a look at his perfect to make stronger grieving scholars.

“There’s not a playbook for something like this,” he stated. “So the best you’ve got to do is just love on your kids, let them all know how much you care about them, be there for them.”

McDonald stated Dowdell had one thing particular.

“He was a leader, and as far as his ability, an electrifying player,” the trainer stated.

Michael Taylor, an assistant trainer, stated he met Dowdell when the boy was once 9 and coached him in formative years soccer. Taylor stated the staff was once invited to Atlanta to play in the stadium utilized by the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

“He did some amazing things there, and he never stopped doing them since then,” he stated. “He was the No. 1 athlete in the school.”

Taylor stated he final heard from Dowdell on Friday, when Dowdell was once in search of video of his athletic exploits. Taylor stated he drove to the taking pictures scene Saturday night time from his house in close by Camp Hill.

“Man, I couldn’t get close,” Taylor stated. “So once I found out what’s going on, I really I just had to leave because it was going to be all night.”

Taylor stated he returned Sunday to look Dowdle’s frame performed from the dance studio. He stated he’s no longer positive what he’s going to inform different athletes Monday.

“The first thing we’ve got to do is we’ve got to pray our way out of this,” Taylor said Sunday. “There ain’t no other way. And then I can tell you, they’re all real close like family at the high school.”

This is no less than the second one time in fresh years that more than one other folks had been shot in Dadeville. Five other folks had been wounded in July 2016 all through a taking pictures at an American Legion corridor, and a person was once later charged with 5 counts of tried homicide, news retailers reported.

Kim Chandler reported from Huntsville, Alabama.