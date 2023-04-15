Masked Florida man attacks sleeping man outside Volusia bank

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla.– A Deltona man was once arrested after stabbing a man who slept outside of a bank.

David Vazquez, 54, attacked the man outside a Bank of America on April 8.

The sufferer was once a 73-yr-previous man and not using a everlasting deal with. He was once sleeping close to the bank’s door when he aroused from sleep to a masked man stabbing him.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO), the sufferer was once stabbed within the chest. He had more than one defensive wounds on his fingers and forearms as he grabbed the blade of the knife and fought off Vazquez.

The sufferer referred to as 911 and deputies arrived 3 mins later. He advised deputies that he was once ready to seize his attacker and combat him to the bottom. During the skirmish, the masks was once in brief pulled clear of the suspect’s face.

The suspect then fled northbound from the bank.

VCSO mentioned the sufferer reported that he didn’t know any individual who would have a explanation why to assault him.

A Ok-9 unit tracked the suspect north via a Cumberland Farms fuel station parking zone. Video surveillance captured an individual within the space who matched the sufferer’s description of the suspect.

Through that video and different digital camera pictures, VCSO recognized Vazquez, who had a definite limp to his stroll. He was once additionally proven in a black 2012 Dodge Journey.

On April 14, deputies discovered Vazquez using the Dodge in Deltona. He was once taken into custody on unrelated fees of failure of a convicted felon to correctly sign up.

VCSO additionally were given a seek warrant on April 14 to look Vazquez’s house. In the washer, deputies discovered blue denims splattered with blood on each legs. The denims matched those who the suspect within the surveillance movies wore.

Detectives discovered a jacket with a big purple stain at the entrance, placing in a closet. That jacket was once additionally observed within the movies. VCSO additionally gathered a number of knives and a ski masks.

Vazquez’s felony historical past contains 36 prison arrests. He denied being part of the assault.

VCSO mentioned no particular purpose has been decided and it has now not discovered a connection between Vazquez to the sufferer.

Vazquez is charged with tried homicide and was once taken to prison and not using a bond.