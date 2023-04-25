Maryland AG releases report detailing Catholic Church sex abuse





The Maryland Attorney General’s Office released a state report on Wednesday accusing over 150 Catholic priests and individuals associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore of sexually abusing over 600 children in the past 80 years. The report further claims that church officials engaged in decades of cover-ups, and that some parishes had more than one abuser working simultaneously, including St. Mark Parish in Catonsville, which had 11 abusers present between 1964 and 2004. The report also criticized the Church hierarchy, claiming that the sheer number of abusers and victims and the frequency with which known abusers were permitted to prey upon children highlighted their culpability. The redacted report marks a significant development in a legal battle over its release and adds to growing evidence of abuse throughout the United States. On the same day, the state legislature passed a bill ending a statute of limitations on abuse-related civil lawsuits. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown released the report and summarized its findings during a news conference. The report largely focuses on the years before the Boston Globe’s 2002 investigation into abuse and coverup in the Archdiocese of Boston, which led to revelations nationwide. Many of the nation’s Catholic bishops agreed on reforms, including a lifetime ban on ministry for any priest committing an incident of abuse. The report notes that while new national policies improved the internal handling of abuse allegations in the Baltimore archdiocese following the investigation, there were still flaws, such as an incomplete public list of abusers, a limited independent review board, and some alleged abusers retiring with financial support instead of leaving the church. The probe – launched in 2019 by Brown’s predecessor, Brian Frosh – concluded in November 2020, reviewing over 100,000 pages of documents from as far back as the 1940s and interviewing multiple victims and witnesses. The report’s release was delayed while officials redacted information obtained from church officials via grand jury subpoenas, confidential proceedings in Maryland. The report identifies 156 priests and individuals associated with the church accused of abusing over 600 victims in the past 80 years. Officials recently began making redactions, including removing the names and titles of 37 individuals accused of wrongdoing, but a more complete version could be released in the future. The report revealed the archdiocese failed to report many allegations to authorities, conduct proper investigations, and remove abusers from their positions or restrict their access to children. In some cases, victims reported abuse to abusive priests. The Archdiocese of Baltimore previously faced scrutiny regarding abuse allegations, with Cardinal William Keeler releasing a list of 57 accused priests in 2002. A 2018 Pennsylvania grand jury report accused Keeler of covering up abuse allegations while serving as the Bishop of Harrisburg in the 1980s.



