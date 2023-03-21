Martina Navratilova announces she’s cancer free

She used to be identified with throat and breast cancer, after discovering an enlarged lymph node in her neck whilst competing in Texas final yr.

LONDON, UK — Martina Navratilova has been instructed by means of medical doctors that, “as far as they know, I’m cancer-free,” and that she must be “good to go” after some further radiation remedy.

The 66-year-old Navratilova, an 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, mentioned her well being in an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV scheduled to be aired Tuesday.

Navratilova mentioned in January that she had throat cancer and breast cancer and could be beginning remedy.

Navratilova mentioned then that she underwent trying out in November of 2022 after discovering an enlarged lymph node in her neck all through the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Her medical doctors discovered degree one throat cancer and, later, unrelated degree one breast cancer.

She battled breast cancer as soon as sooner than in 2010, present process a a success lumpectomy to take away the cancerous cells.

“I didn’t need to have chemo,” she told CNN on the time. “The surgery was minor. I was out of the hospital that day so nothing to really knock me on my butt and really suffer from, so I was fortunate that I got the kind of cancer that you can control this way.”

During the interview with Morgan, consistent with The Sun newspaper, Navratilova mentioned that after she used to be identified, “I used to be in a complete panic for 3 days, considering I would possibly not see subsequent Christmas” and got here up with a bucket record of items she sought after to do.

Navratilova, extensively regarded as some of the highest tennis avid gamers of all time, has gained 59 Grand Slam titles total, together with 31 in ladies's doubles and 10 in combined doubles. The final used to be a combined doubles championship with Bob Bryan on the 2006 U.S. Open, a month shy of her fiftieth birthday.

Navratilova in the beginning retired in 1994, after a file 167 singles titles and 331 weeks at No. 1 within the WTA ratings. She returned to the excursion to play doubles in 2000 and every so often competed in singles, too.