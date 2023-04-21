MARTA advances capital program with ‘unprecedented’ state funding | Georgia

(The Center Square) — As the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority advances its More MARTA Atlanta Program, the company’s place is strengthened via what an govt referred to as “unprecedented” state funding.

MARTA officers mentioned the company is advancing a program estimated to price $2.7 billion over 40 years. It is partly funded via a half-penny gross sales tax Atlanta electorate handed in 2016.

The record of tasks levels from bus speedy transit to station overhauls to an extension of the Atlanta Streetcar. The mission record is damaged down into tiers, with the second-tier tasks slated for when “funding from the tax is available,” in line with MARTA’s website online.

“The number of projects has always exceeded the funds that … the sales tax was to provide, and the program was always going to need federal funds or some other funds in order to execute,” MARTA Chief Capital Officer Carrie Rocha mentioned all the way through a Wednesday digital listening to. “…So we currently to date have $40 million that’s been committed federally and nearly $20 million committed from the state, and this is unprecedented in terms of our state commitment, and we are very grateful for those contributions to move the More MARTA Atlanta program forward.”

Controversy has ensnarled the More MARTA Atlanta Program, in particular after a former govt alleged the company is going through a $1 billion shortfall in funding.

Last month, the Atlanta City Council authorized a measure calling for an audit of the More MARTA program, which the town’s Department of Finance would pay for and administer. MARTA first of all blasted the council’s resolution.

“In 2016, the More MARTA Atlanta Program originally consisted of 70 projects estimated to cost approximately $12 billion,” MARTA mentioned in a prior remark. “After two years of extensive meetings with the City of Atlanta, ATL, stakeholders, and public input and analysis, the MARTA Board adopted 17 projects at a cost of $2.7 billion which was further memorialized in [an intergovernmental agreement] that was approved by the MARTA Board, City Council and executed by [former] Mayor [Keisha Lance] Bottoms in November of 2019.”