Margaret Turk Hopkovitz dies at 97 years old

Margaret Turk Hopkovitz died on March 3, the similar day that 102-year-old survivor Heinz Wallach additionally handed.

According to the museum, Hopkovitz was once born in Vel’ka Ida, Czechoslovakia in June 1925 to Serena and Samuel Turk. She was once the youngest of 3 youngsters and had a cheerful youth in an Orthodox family.

In overdue 1938, her village was once annexed to Hungary, which had anti-Semitic rules.

In March 1944, Nazi Germany invaded Hungary. Hopkovitz and her circle of relatives have been compelled right into a ghetto in Vel'ka Ida, then deported to the Auschwitz-Kirenau.

The museum mentioned Hopkovitz’s folks have been decided on for demise once they arrived to Auschwitz.

She and her sister, Clara, have been tattooed and compelled into exertions, then taken on a demise march from Poland to the Bergen Belsen Concentration Camp in Germany.

The two sisters suffered from a illness referred to as typhus, however later recovered.

After they have been liberated from the Holocaust, Margaret went again to Czechoslovakia for a couple of years, then emigrated to the U.S. along with her husband, Simon, in 1950. The two began in San Antonio to be nearer to his brother.

From there, the rebuilt their lives, raised a circle of relatives and turned into energetic individuals of the Jewish neighborhood. The Dallas Museum mentioned they opened their house on Jewish vacations, led products and services at the Jewish Home for the Aged, and have been energetic individuals of Congregation Rodfei Sholom.

Margaret then moved to Dallas in 2003, to be on the subject of her daughter. For years, she shared her reports with faculty youngsters, Holocaust Museum guests, and lots of others.

Margaret Turk Hopkovitz is survived through her Aviva, her son, Michael, her 8 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.