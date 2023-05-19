Friday, May 19, 2023
type here...
florida-news

Mardi Gras parade shooting in New Orleans leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Mardi Gras parade shooting in New Orleans leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt


New Orleans police give update on Mardi Gras parade shooting

New Orleans Police Chief Deputy Hans Ganthier gave an update on a shooting reported on Feb. 19, 2023, during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. Five people were shot, including a juvenile.

- Advertisement -

NEW ORLEANSOne person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, authorities said.

A suspect was also taken into custody shortly after the shooting, reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

- Advertisement -

The victims were three males and two females, including one child, the department said. Police said all five were taken to the hospital, where one of the male victims was pronounced dead, the New Orleans Police Department said.

The four other victims were hospitalized but stable, Chief Deputy Hans Ganthier said during a news conference on Monday morning.

- Advertisement -


The shooting occurred during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in a neighborhood outside the tourist-packed French Quarter. The route was filled with families with young children enjoying the parade when they heard gunshots, witnesses told WWL-TV.

Chaos ensued as people ran, took cover, and tried to protect their children.

mardi gras parade shooting

Police are pictured at the scene of a shooting along the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans on Feb. 19, 2023. (Credit: WVUE-TV)

One person was detained, but Ganthier wasn’t certain whether there was anyone else involved and said the shooting remains under investigation. Two guns were also recovered at the scene.

“This was really not something we wanted to see,” Ganthier said. “We really wanted this to be a safe Mardi Gras, and we continue to work towards that end.”

The superkrewe of Bacchus was temporarily halted in the 1500 block of St. Charles Avenue after the shooting.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.

Previous article
Ransomware Attackers Threaten Release of Dallas Data
Next article
The Rev. Timothy Keller, Pioneering Manhattan Evangelist, Dies at 72

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks