March Madness Music Festival: Lineup, parking & ticket info

The March Madness Music Festival will likely be held at Discovery Green from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2.

HOUSTON — The March Madness Music Festival is predicted to attract hundreds of enthusiasts for 3 days of loose concert events. Here is a have a look at the lineup and what you want to learn about attending to the pageant.

Friday, March 31 (No extra tickets)

Megan Thee Stallion

J.I.D.

Omar Apollo

Saturday, April 1

Maggie Rogers

Lil Nas X

Flo Milli

Sunday, April 2

Tim McGraw

Keith Urban

Little Big Town

Mickey Guyton

March Madness Music Festival bag coverage: What isn’t allowed inside of

The concert events are a part of the NCAA men’s Final Four, the fight for the school basketball nationwide championship crown. It’ll be performed in Houston beginning March 31 via April 3.

Where is the March Madness Music Festival?

The March Madness Music Festival will likely be held at Discovery Green which is correct in entrance of the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. The two are separated by way of Avenida De Las Americas boulevard. The GRB is the place the Final Four Fan Fest will likely be held as neatly.

The pageant will likely be on Friday, March 31 from 4 p.m. to ten p.m. It will then proceed on Saturday, April 1, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ahead of final out Sunday, April 2, from 2:30 p.m. to ten p.m.

Where are the fan entrances to the March Madness Music Festival?

The two fan entrances to the Festival are situated on Avenida De Las Americas at Dallas and McKinney streets, close to the Hilton Americas and Mariott Marquis resorts.

When do the queue traces open to get into the March Madness Music Festival?

Queue traces will open at 7 a.m. No in a single day tenting is authorized.

When do the March Madness Music Festival gates open?

Gates will open on the following occasions:

AT&T Block Party – Friday, March 31: 4 p.m.

Coca-Cola Move – Saturday, April 1: 3 p.m.

Capital One JamFest – Sunday, April 2: 2:30 p.m.

How do I am getting tickets for the March Madness Music Festival?

Fans can sign up for his or her loose tickets on the March Madness Music Festival website. The tickets aren’t transferable.

Government-issued IDs will have to be proven onsite all over the check-in procedure and will have to fit the title at the ticket.

Officials additionally warn of false ticket or registration websites and resellers. Tickets will best be to be had in the course of the registration site and tickets can’t be bought or transferred.

Re-entry isn’t assured.

NOTE: Registration for Friday’s live performance has been closed after being sold out.

Can I sign up on-site day of the March Madness Music Festival?

Registration is needed for access. If the development isn’t bought out and if capability permits, you will be allowed to sign up on-site.

What do I want to input the March Madness Music Festival?

You want to sign up for a loose ticket by means of the March Madness Music Festival website. Check-in directions will likely be equipped to all registered ticket holders.

Do it’s important to be a undeniable age to sign up for tickets?

Yes, you will have to be 16 years of age or older with a sound government-issued ID to sign up for tickets.

Are enthusiasts beneath the age of 16 allowed into the March Madness Music Festival?

Each visitor can sign up for as much as two tickets. Children beneath 16 will have to be accompanied by way of somebody over 16.

Should I deliver money or a credit card?

Credit/debit playing cards will likely be the most well liked approach of fee for all distributors during the pageant. Cash will likely be approved at maximum places for many who would not have a card.

Will there be meals choices on the March Madness Music Festival?

Plenty of concessions and meals vehicles will likely be to be had during the pageant grounds.

What types of ID are required to buy alcohol?

A legitimate state driving force’s license or different government-issued ID will have to be introduced on the time of acquire.

Where to park for March Madness Music Festival?

Parking and visitors in downtown Houston may also be tough on a standard day. You’re going to need to get ready days upfront in case you have plans on heading to the pageant.

There are a lot of techniques to get to the pageant, whether or not by way of rail, rideshare, or using your self, however agree with us once we say with any of those choices, you’ll want to plan forward.

Ride the Rail

Let’s get started with METRORail. If you’re going to the Final Four festivities, you’ll be able to journey the rail at no cost from Friday, March 31 via Monday, April 3. The loose rides are at the purple, inexperienced and crimson rail traces. You can plan your route here at the RideMetro app.

Downtown Parking

There is a lot of parking in downtown Houston, however there can also be a number of other people down there, so plan forward. There are apps you’ll be able to obtain to order parking. Here’s a map of spots you can leave your vehicle

Want to journey a pedicab?