Saturday, March 25, 2023
type here...
Sports

March Madness live updates: No. 1 seeds Alabama, Houston fall; Creighton ousts Princeton

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
March Madness live updates: No. 1 seeds Alabama, Houston fall; Creighton ousts Princeton


After an epic set of video games Thursday evening, March Madness persisted Friday with Sweet 16 matchups in each the lads’s and girls’s NCAA basketball tournaments. In the lads’s bracket, we’ve observed historical past: San Diego State shocked Alabama and Miami ousted Houston, leaving the Elite Eight with none No. 1 seeds for the primary time. On the ladies’s facet, ninth-seeded Miami knocked out No. 4 Villanova and Caitlin Clark led Iowa to a win over Colorado. Follow alongside for live updates, news and highlights from the entire video games.



(*1*)

Previous article
Gordon Moore, Silicon Valley pioneer who co-founded Intel, dies at 94
Next article
Gordon Moore, co-founder and former chairman of Intel, dies at 94

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks