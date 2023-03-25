March Madness live updates: No. 1 seeds Alabama, Houston fall; Creighton ousts Princeton

After an epic set of video games Thursday evening, March Madness persisted Friday with Sweet 16 matchups in each the lads’s and girls’s NCAA basketball tournaments. In the lads’s bracket, we’ve observed historical past: San Diego State shocked Alabama and Miami ousted Houston, leaving the Elite Eight with none No. 1 seeds for the primary time. On the ladies’s facet, ninth-seeded Miami knocked out No. 4 Villanova and Caitlin Clark led Iowa to a win over Colorado. Follow alongside for live updates, news and highlights from the entire video games.