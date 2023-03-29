March 28, 2023 – Nashville elementary school shooting

5:07 p.m. ET, March 28, 2023

Police frame-digital camera photos presentations officials confronting the shooter









(Metro Nashville Police Department)



- Advertisement -

Editor’s word: This post comprises graphic descriptions of violence.

The Metro Nashville Police Department launched frame-digital camera photos of no less than two law enforcement officials who replied to Monday’s shooting at Covenant School.

The photos is from the frame-worn cameras of officials Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo, who police mentioned fatally shot the attacker on Monday at 10:27 a.m. native time.

- Advertisement - At the beginning of the six-minute video, Engelbert is noticed arriving on the school and exiting his car. He grabs an extended rifle from the automobile’s trunk and heads towards one a part of the development earlier than heading towards a door. The officer approaches a lady out of doors the school who says the school is on lockdown however there are two youngsters unaccounted for.

The girl, a school authentic, directs Engelbert to head upstairs.

Another school authentic is noticed handing the officer a key to open an external door into the development. Engelbert yells to his fellow officials: “Let’s go, I need three!”

- Advertisement - Engelbert enters the school — about one minute after pulling up to the development — with different officials following and straight away coming into a tactical formation. About 3 mins into the video, gunshots are heard within the distance and an officer is heard announcing “It’s upstairs, sounds like it’s upstairs.”

The officials rush up a stairwell because the gunshots develop louder.

The flashes from the shooter’s gunfire are noticed in Collazo’s bodycam photos, which leads the officials down a corridor to the suspect’s place.

The officials method the sound of gunfire and Engelbert rounds a nook and fires a couple of occasions at an individual close to a big window, who drops to the bottom, the video presentations.

Collazo then pushes ahead and seems to shoot the individual at the flooring 4 occasions with a handgun, yelling, “Stop moving!” The officials in any case method the individual, transfer a gun away after which radio, “Suspect down! Suspect down!