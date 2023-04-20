Maple Leafs’ Michael Bunting is hit with three-game ban for an illegal hit to the head

- Advertisement -

The NHL’s crackdown on grimy hits is proceeding into the postseason, as Toronto Maple Leafs ahead Michael Bunting realized on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Ontario local has been banned 3 video games for an illegal test to the head and interference in opposition to Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak in Game 1 in their first-round playoff collection.

Now, with the Leafs trailing 1-0 to the underdog Lightning, Bunting will omit Games 2, 3 and four.

Bunting was once observed turning in an elbow to Cernak in the 2d length of Tampa Bay’s 7-3 win in Toronto on Tuesday night time. Cernak dropped to the ice, the place he remained for a number of mins whilst Bunting was once assessed a fit penalty and ejected.

‘First, the head is obviously the primary level of touch,’ the NHL’s Department of Player Safety stated in a observation. ‘And it is the head that absorbs the majority of the touch in this play. Second, the head touch in this play is avoidable. Bunting unnecessarily extends his frame upward into Cernak’s head to ship this test. It is additionally necessary to be aware this is additionally interference. Cernak is by no means in ownership of the puck on this series and subsequently should not have any reason why to be expecting to be checked.’

Michael Bunting of the Maple Leafs hits Erik Cernak of the Lightning, drawing a fit penalty

Bunting (proper) will now serve a three-game ban and won’t play once more this season

Cernak has been dominated out for Thursday’s Game 2 after leaving with an harm in the first-round opener.

Lightning trainer Jon Cooper anticipated the league to factor a observation.

‘I will be able to come up with the corporate line: The league will have a look at that. To me, it kind of feels to test an entire bunch of containers [to warrant supplemental discipline],’ Cooper stated after Game 1.

Calle Jarnkrok may stand in for Bunting on his line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, and did so at Wednesday’s apply, in accordance to ESPN.

In addition to Cernak, the Lightning may be with out defenseman Victor Hedman in Game 2 as he continues to deal with an undisclosed harm.