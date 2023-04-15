Mansfield parks department strikes a pose to help dogs find homes

Almost each and every canine featured within the photograph shoot has been followed.

MANSFIELD, Texas — It’s now not sudden that the Mansfield animal shelter, like many shelters in North Texas, is operating out of room.

- Advertisement - What is sudden is what the town is doing about it.

“It was a very creative way to express that these dogs needed homes,” mentioned Mansfield parks department worker Colby Tice.

“This was a very unique way of trying to get them adopted,” mentioned parks department worker Steven Gill.

- Advertisement - The resolution: a photoshoot.

To help transparent the safe haven town officers invited park employees to pose with the domestic dogs. The footage have been taken in a box of bluebonnets at Oliver Nature Park.

So a ways, the footage had been seen by way of hundreds on social media.

- Advertisement - But now not everybody was once taking a look on the dogs.

“There were some comments they really loved the animals and some they liked us a little more,” mentioned Gill.

About 5 years in the past, Mansfield held a lighthearted photograph shoot with the parks department workers, simply to spotlight the good paintings they do. That time, a lot of them have been hesitant.

“This time they were very eager,” mentioned Ann Beck, advertising and marketing and communications supervisor for the parks department. “They all came prepared. They had poses in mind.”

Blanketed by way of bluebonnets, it’s onerous to inform who loved it extra — the dogs or the employees.

The footage might appear foolish, however make no bones about it, there’s a reason why for that.

“It’s more straightforward whilst you’re now not taking a look at the back of kennel doorways to in truth consider that as a canine that you may deliver house with you,“ mentioned Nicolette Ricciuti, director of regulatory compliance and animal care and regulate.

Ricciuti is correct. In lower than a week, just about each and every canine within the footage has been followed.

City officers are thankful and park employees say they’re hopeful they may be able to be fashions, and advocates, for dogs who want a house.

“Not just the dogs in the photos, but hopefully some light will shine on the whole shelter to get them all adopted,” Tice mentioned.