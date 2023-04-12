Manhattan DA receives new suspicious white powder envelope: Police sources

There are not any studies of accidents or illness.

The New York City Police Department is responding to a new threatening letter despatched to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, consistent with police sources.

The sources informed ABC News the letter accommodates a white powder and was once found out simply after 3 p.m. within the basement mailroom at 80 Centre Street.

The NYPD, the Department of Environmental Protection and the Office of Emergency Management are all responding, government mentioned.

This is no less than the second one time Bragg has gained a letter containing a suspicious white powder since former President Donald Trump began writing on social media about his forthcoming indictment.

Bragg has been receiving further safety coverage.

His lawsuit in opposition to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan mentioned the place of job has gained greater than one thousand threatening or harassing calls and emails. Bragg himself has gained “multiple” demise threats since Trump’s indictment, police sources informed ABC News.

This is a creating tale. Please take a look at again for updates.