Man who lost wife, son in Texas mass shooting tells story

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Wilson Garcia hadn’t even requested his neighbor to prevent shooting his gun.

People in their rural the city north of Houston are used to other folks firing their guns to blow off steam, but it surely was once overdue Friday evening, and Garcia had a month-old son who was once crying.

So, Garcia mentioned, he and two folks went to his neighbor’s space to “respectfully” ask that he shoot farther clear of their house.

“He told us he was on his property, and he could do what he wanted,” Garcia mentioned Sunday after a vigil in Cleveland, Texas, for his 9-year-old son who was once killed in the assault that quickly adopted.

The suspect, 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, remained at huge overdue Sunday in spite of a seek involving greater than 200 police from more than one jurisdictions.

Garcia referred to as the police after Oropeza rejected his request. The guy shot some extra, and now it sounded louder. In the group of houses on 1-acre quite a bit, Garcia may just see the person on his entrance porch however couldn’t inform what he was once doing.

His circle of relatives endured to referred to as police — 5 calls in all, Garcia mentioned. Five instances the dispatcher confident that assist was once coming.

And then, 10 to twenty mins after Garcia had walked again from Oropeza’s space, the person began operating towards him, and reloading.

“I instructed my spouse, ‘Get inside. This man has loaded his weapon,” Garcia said. “My wife told me to go inside because ‘he won’t hearth at me, I’m a girl.’”

The gunman walked as much as the house and started firing. Garcia’s spouse, Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, was once on the entrance door, and the primary to die.

The space held 15 other folks in all, a number of of them buddies who were there to sign up for Garcia’s spouse on a church retreat. The gunman gave the impression intent on killing everybody, Garcia mentioned.

Also a number of the useless have been Garcia’s son, Daniel Enrique Laso, and two girls who died whilst shielding Garcia’s child and 2-year-old daughter. Garcia mentioned one of the most girls had instructed him to leap out a window “because my children were without a mother and one of their parents had to stay alive to take care of them.”

“I am trying to be strong for my children,” Garcia mentioned, crying. “My daughter sort of understands. It is very difficult when she begins to ask for mama and for her (older) brother.”

Police went door to door Sunday in hopes of discovering any clues that may make them the suspect. Gov. Greg Abbott post $50,000 in praise cash and native officers and the FBI additionally chipped in, bringing the full to $80,000 for any information about Oropeza’s whereabouts.

“I can tell you right now, we have zero leads,” James Smith, the FBI particular agent in fee, instructed newshounds whilst once more asking the general public for guidelines in the agricultural the city north of Houston the place the shooting came about simply prior to nighttime Friday.

Police recovered the AR-15-style rifle that they mentioned Oropeza used in the shootings. Authorities weren’t positive if Oropeza was once wearing any other weapon after others have been discovered in his house, however mentioned he will have to be regarded as armed and threatening.

He most probably fled the realm on foot. During the early hours of the hunt, investigators discovered garments and a telephone whilst combing a space that comes with dense layers of wooded area, however monitoring canine lost the smell, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers mentioned.

Authorities have been in a position to spot Oropeza by means of an identification card issued by means of Mexican government to electorate who are living out of doors the rustic, in addition to doorbell digicam pictures. He mentioned police have additionally interviewed the suspect’s spouse more than one instances.

Capers mentioned he was hoping the praise cash would encourage other folks to offer information, and that there have been plans to position up billboards in Spanish to unfold the phrase. Garcia, his slain spouse and son and the opposite 3 sufferers — Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; and Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18 — have been from Honduras.

“We’re looking for closure for this family,” Capers mentioned.

Asked about reaction time, Capers mentioned officials were given there as rapid as they might and that he had simplest 3 overlaying 700 sq. miles (1,800 sq. kilometers).

By Sunday, police crime scene tape was once got rid of from round Garcia’s house, the place some other folks stopped by means of to go away plant life.

In the group, an FBI agent, Texas Department of Public Safety soldiers and different officials have been observed going door to door. One trooper stopped a pink truck and requested to appear inside of a commute trailer the truck was once pulling prior to letting the driving force proceed on his manner.

Veronica Pineda, 34, who lives around the side road from the suspect’s house, mentioned government requested if they might seek her belongings to look if he could be hiding there. She mentioned she was once anxious that the gunman had now not but been captured.

“It is kind of scary,” she mentioned. “You never know where he can be.”

Pineda mentioned she didn’t know Oropeza smartly however every now and then noticed him, his spouse and son trip their horses in the street. She mentioned the circle of relatives had lived there about 5 – 6 years and that neighbors have referred to as government in the previous to bitch about other folks firing weapons.

Garcia additionally didn’t know Oropeza smartly, even though their better halves occasionally talked. Once, he mentioned, the person helped him minimize down a tree.

Associated Press Writer Susan Haigh in Norwich, Connecticut, contributed to this document.

