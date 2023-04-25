A person who allegedly tried to burn down a church with Molotov cocktails after it deliberate to carry a chain of drag show events has been charged with federal crimes.

The incident passed off on March 25 when the 20-year-old suspect concerned within the assault — Aimenn D. Penny of Alliance, Ohio — threw Molotov cocktails on the Community Church of Chesterland in Chesterland, Ohio, in an try to burn the church to the bottom after finding out the church was once maintaining a couple of drag show events the next weekend, in step with a observation from the Department of Justice.

Penny was once first of all arrested and charged with federal offenses on March 31 however the Department of Justice officially introduced the entire fees he could be dealing with on Monday.

- Advertisement -

“A federal indictment was returned charging [Penny] with a violation of the Church Arson Prevention Act for using Molotov cocktails against the Community Church of Chesterland, in Chesterland, Ohio, in an attempt to burn the church to the ground,” the Department of Justice stated. “He was also indicted on one count of using fire to commit a federal felony, one count of malicious use of explosive materials and one count of possessing a destructive device.”

Penny may just face a long prison sentence for his position within the assault, officers say.

“If convicted, Penny faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison for the violation of the Church Arson Prevention Act. Penny also faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison for the malicious use of explosive materials charge and up to 10 years in prison for the possession of a destructive device charge,” the Department of Justice stated. “In addition, if convicted of using fire to commit a federal felony, Penny faces a 10-year mandatory prison sentence that will run consecutively with any other prison term imposed.”

- Advertisement - A seal studying “Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Investigation” is displayed at the J. Edgar Hoover FBI construction in Washington, DC, on August 9, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/AFP by the use of Getty Images

Following the assault, the Cleveland Field Office of the FBI amassed information that Penny was once a part of a White Lives Matter team that espouses racist, pro-Nazi and homophobic perspectives and that at a March 11 drag queen match in Wadsworth, Ohio – simply two weeks previous to the Molotov cocktail assault at the Chesterfield Church — Penny joined individuals of the gang who confirmed up wearing flags with swastikas and yelling homophobic slurs, prosecutors stated.

- Advertisement -

Penny reportedly attended the development dressed in military-style equipment and wearing a firearm.

According to a sworn statement launched on March 31 Penny was once interviewed through police ultimate October after handing out racist flyers and informed government that he believed African Americans had been a “problem” and that there was once a civil warfare coming between races.

Police discovered a handwritten manifesto, a Nazi flag and different memorabilia all the way through a seek of his house, in step with the affidavit.

“PENNY stated that he was trying to protect children and stop the drag show event,” the affidavit stated. “PENNY stated that night he became more and more angry after watching internet videos of news feeds and drag shows in France and decided to attack the church. PENNY stated that he would have felt better if the Molotov cocktails were more effective and burned the entire church to the ground.”

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian Deckert and Matthew W. Shepherd for the Northern District of Ohio and Trial Attorneys Jacob Warren and Justin Sher of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case with the help of Trial Attorney Eric Peffley of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section, the Department of Justice stated.

The FBI Cleveland Field Office’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.

ABC News’ Alexander Mallin contributed to this file.