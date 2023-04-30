Man wanted for murder in Texas captured at his mother’s house in Henry County, deputies say – WSB-TV Channel 2

Authorities have arrested a 28-year-old guy from McDonough, Georgia, for allegedly murdering an individual in Texas. Steven Jones used to be apprehended by way of U.S. Marshals and deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s place of job on Friday.

Jones is accused of fatally stabbing Clarence Logan more than one occasions in the automobile parking space of a lodge close to Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport in September of 2022.

The arrest used to be made after government gained a tip from Crime Stoppers, and the HSCO Fugitive Team and U.S. Marshals have been ready to find Jones at his mom’s house in Henry County.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett expressed his gratitude to the general public for their help in apprehending Jones so briefly, mentioning: “The faster criminals are taken off of the streets; the more crimes can be prevented…We’re so grateful for the assistance from the public in helping with this arrest. For the family of the victim, nothing will bring him back, but hopefully, the detainment of this suspect will start the process of justice.”

Jones has been charged with murder and is lately being held in Henry County Jail till he will also be extradited to Texas.

