Man walking home from convenience store shot during attempted robbery just north of downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A person in his 60s used to be shot during an attempted robbery just north of downtown San Antonio early Wednesday morning. The San Antonio Police Department won a choice round 4:40 a.m. about photographs fired within the house of Jackson Street, on the subject of San Pedro Avenue and Interstate 35, and instantly introduced an investigation into the incident.

According to police, the sufferer had visited the QT store on San Pedro close to I-35 and used to be on his long ago home when a person with a gun approached him and demanded his belongings. Despite telling the suspect that he didn’t have the rest, the wrongdoer fired a unmarried shot, hitting him within the higher arm, and fled the scene.

- Advertisement -

The injured guy used to be transported by means of ambulance to a space clinic and is claimed to be in critical or vital situation. SAPD arrange a quadrant and initiated a seek for the assailant however has no longer but discovered him. An outline of the suspect has no longer been launched but. The San Antonio Police Department, Fire Department and EMS all replied to the emergency name.

The investigation is ongoing, and any individual with information about this incident is requested to touch the San Antonio Police Department instantly.