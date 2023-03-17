Man Utd potential opponents in Europa League quarter-finals

Erik ten Hag’s hunt for silverware at Manchester United displays no signal of slowing down together with his aspect into the overall 8 of the Europa League due to their dominance over Real Betis.
The Carabao Cup is already in the bag and the Red Devils are nonetheless in the FA Cup with a quarter-final in opposition to Fulham to come back at Old Trafford, however consideration now turns to who they may well be dealing with in the Europa League quarter-finals.
With a difficult run of home fixtures arising, United may do with a type draw to keep away from overloading a squad this is nonetheless skinny in spaces.
United will again themselves in opposition to any person left in the match now, so this is who they might arise in opposition to and the way the match has long past thus far.
Manchester United began their Europa League team containing Real Sociedad, FC Sheriff Tiraspol, and Omonoia Nicosia with a stunning defeat at house in opposition to La Real. That proved to be the undoing in their probabilities of completing most sensible of the crowd.
United gained all 5 in their different video games, whilst Real Sociedad gained each sport apart from for shedding to United in Spain. Goal distinction intended the San Sebastian aspect crowned the crowd and United had to enter the knockout spherical play-off, including two extra video games that Ten Hag could have sought after to forget about.
That state of affairs were given worse when United have been drawn to stand La Liga leaders Barcelona. Two exciting video games ensued which ended 2-2 in Barcelona after which 2-1 to United at Old Trafford, that means a 4-3 mixture win and a spot in the spherical of 16 secured.
Another Spanish aspect used to be ready. This time, it used to be Real Betis however United made mild paintings of them in the primary leg by means of profitable 4-1, making the second one sport in Seville a formality – they gained that 1-0.
The two legs for the following spherical of the Europa League will probably be performed on 13 and 20 April, that means there’s a quick smash ahead of the European motion will get again underway.
United are indubitably in the mindset now that they are able to beat any person in the match, however there are some large groups left who will probably be considering in a similar fashion. There are not any laws preventing groups from the similar nation from dealing with every different at this degree and United may get Sporting CP, Roma, Juventus, Sevilla or Bayer Leverkusen, all of which might be very tricky.
There is not any such factor as a very simple draw when it will get to this degree of the Europa League as everyone seems to be there on benefit, however Sevilla, Sporting and Juventus are 3 groups Ten Hag would reasonably no longer face if it may be helped.
Here are the groups that United may face in the Europa League quarter-finals: