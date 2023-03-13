Man Utd make appeal decision regarding Casemiro red card

Manchester United has showed they are going to now not appeal the decision to ship Casemiro off within the draw with Southampton on Sunday.
The defensive midfielder gained a instantly red for his top problem on Southampton’s Carlos Alcaraz within the first part of the eventual 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.
It used to be Casemiro’s 2nd instantly red in his closing 3 Premier League video games for Manchester United, having been given his marching orders within the win over Crystal Palace in February too. Due to the buildup of red playing cards, the Brazilian is now set to stand a ban of 4 home video games.
Despite this long ban, United showed on their reliable web site that they don’t intend to appeal Anthony Taylor’s decision to ship Casemiro off.
A membership remark learn: “Manchester United have decided not to appeal against Casemiro’s red card in the 0-0 draw with Southampton.
“After first of all being booked via referee Anthony Taylor for the problem on Carlos Alcaraz within the first part, it used to be upgraded following a VAR evaluation.
“The punishment is a four-game ban because the Brazil international was also sent off in the home win over Crystal Palace, again when VAR was used in the wake of a multi-player fracas. Casemiro will miss the Emirates FA Cup quarter-final with Fulham this Sunday and next month’s Premier League fixtures against Newcastle United, Brentford and Everton.
“He will probably be to be had for Thursday’s Europa League round-of-16 2nd leg away to Real Betis.”