Man Utd confident of agreeing new David de Gea contract

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has hinted that he’s prepared to stick on the membership past the top of the season when his present contract expires.
De Gea penned a new four-year deal in 2019 price round £375,000 every week that made him one of the Premier League’s best possible earners. Even with a pay lower contractually caused by means of the membership’s failure to qualify for the Champions League this season, his wage continues to be huge.
The current contract does come with a 12-month possibility that might prolong the phrases till 2024. But, as 90min has in the past defined, United aren’t bearing in mind the usage of the choice as they would like any new contract to be on vital diminished phrases.
De Gea and United stay on just right phrases and each events are prepared to stay it that means, regardless of whether or not an settlement is reached or now not – the Spaniard has been at United just about 12 years and has grown from a 20-year-old uncooked ability right into a 32-year-old seasoned professional.
90min understands that United are in the end confident of agreeing a new contract with De Gea on diminished phrases, even if the continued takeover procedure has behind schedule issues being finalised, as has additionally been the case with Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.
De Gea’s newest feedback replicate his need to stay issues amicable and trace at a desire to stick.
“I’ve been here many, many years, enjoying every moment in this club and playing many games. It’s great to be here…massive club. I love the club and I’m really happy here,” he instructed Sky Sports.
“It has been the same over the years, a lot of noise about everything in this club. But the players focus on games, especially the one on Sunday [against Newcastle at St James’ Park] because it’s a massive game for us to finish in the top four.
“We have to really care about training, recovering well [and] the other team. That’s more important than contracts or anything.”
Even if De Gea does prolong his time at Old Trafford, United are making plans for the long-term long term and want to usher in any other goalkeeper regardless.
The membership has eyes on Porto stopper Diogo Costa, who 90min lately published may well be to be had this summer time owing to the Portuguese membership’s want to lift €50m prior to they are able to spend money on their squad.
United also are appearing hobby in Brentford’s David Raya, who has overtaken De Gea within the pecking order at world degree with Spain and used to be decided on for the 2022 World Cup.
