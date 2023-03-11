Man United: Vidic would shine under Ten Hag

- Advertisement -

Manchester United supervisor Erik ten Hag is at the cusp of one thing particular with the Old Trafford facet. Humiliations in opposition to Manchester City and Liverpool apart, the membership have gained their first trophy in six years and are nonetheless in search of a complete of 4 trophies this time period.

The Dutchman has made some spectacular signings, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen boosting the midfield, whilst defender Lisandro Martinez has been a revelation on the membership.

The Argentinian centre-back has won a median score of 7.07 by means of Sofascore for his Premier League performances and ranks first within the squad for correct passes in line with sport (47.6), second for clearances (3.5) and 5th for each interceptions (1.2) and tackles (1.9).

Despite the spectacular shows through the participant, the 7-0 and 6-3 drubbings through their largest opponents, plus the truth United have conceded 47 targets in all competitions this season, possibly counsel that the defence may well be stepped forward.

If simplest the executive may have a participant that Sir Alex Ferguson signed in January 2006 on the membership at the moment as he would for sure make a distinction – Nemanja Vidic.

How did Nemanja Vidic carry out at Manchester United?

The 36-cap Serbian warrior become arguably Fergie’s biggest defensive signing in his ultimate decade in control of the facet and he was once the lynchpin of United’s final nice technology under the Scot.

He performed 300 suits for the Red Devils and was once even dubbed “unbeatable” through Paul Scholes, whilst any other Rio Ferdinand additionally lauded him with reward, saying: “He became a defender that was feared. He could fight with the most physical, he crunched into tackles, he attacked the ball better than anyone I’ve ever seen. But as he will tell you with a smile, he could also play with the ball too, which made him complete and a great defender.”

Vidic was once even voted because the greatest-ever Premier League defender in a Twitter ballot through Sky Sports News, defeating Virgil van Dijk with 54.5% of the votes and that illustrates simply excellent he truly was once.

The enforcer averaged a WhoScored rating of 7.17 or higher within the 5 seasons he performed within the Premier League whilst the statistics had been to be had, which is significantly higher than the 6.79 score Martinez has controlled this time period and means that the Serbian would be a vital improve on United’s present choices in that place.

Imagine him in ten Hag’s backline now at his height. The tank would be fantastic, in line with his spectacular aforementioned statistics, and would shore up the United defence.

Martinez has been nice thus far, but there’s all the time room for growth, and somebody that desires to be on the center of the United defence for years will have to take inspiration from Vidic and all that he accomplished.