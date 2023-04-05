Man United Hold Talks To Sign “Special Player”

Manchester United have held “very positive” talks to signal Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong this summer season.





What’s the newest on Frimpong and Man United?

The Red Devils have been closely related with a transfer for Frimpong remaining 12 months, with Sky Sports Germany claiming {that a} transfer had at one degree been “becoming more and more apparent”. However, as we all know, a switch did not materialise, even though hypothesis has returned in contemporary months.

Football Insider said again in February that United and Erik ten Hag are plotting a transfer to convey the Netherlands global to the Premier League, with Old Trafford scouts raving concerning the participant. It turns out as though a primary transfer has now been made forward of the summer season, with Frimpong impressing within the Bundesliga, contributing to 13 objectives in 26 league video games.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg equipped an replace within the remaining 48 hours in regards to the Red Devils and Frimpong. He published that talks were held between the ones at Old Trafford and the participant’s agent, agent Jeffrey Lemmert, with the ones discussions regarded as “very positive”.

Plettenberg then added in his Twitter post that “Ten Hag admires the player” and the way Frimpong is “open” to leaving Leverkusen over the approaching months.

Should Man United signal Frimpong?

Frimpong, Hailed as a “special player” by way of his supervisor Xabi Alonso, has loved his best-ever season with regards to purpose contributions and seems to be going from power to power. His Transfermarkt valuation has rocketed from €10m to €35m throughout his time with Leverkusen, the place he has been the membership’s second-best performer this season at the back of Florian Wirtz, as consistent with WhoScored.

The 22-year-old has outperformed each United right-backs Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and has been Leverkusen’s maximum fouled participant and maximum a success dribbler. Frimpong has additionally registered extra assists than any Leverkusen participant and is equivalent with Bruno Fernandes in that regard, so a transfer by way of United may well be a particularly shrewd one.

The Red Devils lately secured Luke Shaw to a brand new long-term contract so seem to have their left-back possibility nailed down ultimately, however there nonetheless appears to be a query at right-back. United seem to be open to offers for Wan-Bissaka over the approaching months, so must he leave, Frimpong may well be introduced in as his substitute and glance to rival Dalot for a beginning spot in Ten Hag’s moment season, making this one to regulate.