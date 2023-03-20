Man stuck in pipe in Arlington, Texas







ARLINGTON, Texas — Crews with the Arlington Fire Department are running to lend a hand a person that was once washed away in a pipe virtually 5 ft lengthy, consistent with officers.

A division respectable advised WFAA that they won a record relating to a person trapped inside of a pipe close to the 1900 block of Lakewood Drive. According to the respectable, the caller mentioned the person was once in a 54-inch lengthy pipe and was once washed away.

Efforts are underway to achieve the sufferer, officers mentioned.

This tale is growing and can be up to date when extra information is to be had.

