Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Texas

Man stuck in pipe in Arlington, Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Crews with the Arlington Fire Department are running to lend a hand a person that was once washed away in a pipe virtually 5 ft lengthy, consistent with officers.

A division respectable advised WFAA that they won a record relating to a person trapped inside of a pipe close to the 1900 block of Lakewood Drive. According to the respectable, the caller mentioned the person was once in a 54-inch lengthy pipe and was once washed away.

Crews were given to the scene, then asked lend a hand from the Technical Rescue Team and the Dive/Swift Water Team.

Efforts are underway to achieve the sufferer, officers mentioned. 

This tale is growing and can be up to date when extra information is to be had.

