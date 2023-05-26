Man spits, throws rock at Ms. Cheezious in Miami

MIAMI – The contemporary vandalizing of Ms. Cheezious, a well-liked eating place situated at 7418 Biscayne Blvd in Miami, has brought about native police to release an investigation into a person who used to be stuck on surveillance video. The incident passed off on May 13 at 4:03 a.m. when the culprit, dressed handiest in black footwear and shorts, approached the entrance of the industry and proceeded to spit at the glass entrance.

After strolling away in brief, the person returned and threw a rock that he had in his pocket at the window, shattering the glass. The CCTV pictures captured him working clear of the scene. The Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit is looking for a white male, 5 ft 8 inches to five ft 10 inches tall, weighing round 200 kilos, and with brief black hair because the suspect.

Anyone with information in regards to the id of the vandal is suggested to touch the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.