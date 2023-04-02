Man shot outside hookah bar in west Houston, police say

- Advertisement -

A person used to be shot in west Houston early Sunday after chatting with every other guy’s female friend, in step with Houston police.

Around 2 a.m., two males have been strolling outside a hookah bar close to 13900 Westheimer Road and started speaking to a lady, Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre informed OnScene TV journalists. The girl’s boyfriend changed into disenchanted and took out a gun, capturing on the two males a couple of occasions. Officers recovered 14 or 15 shell casings from the scene, Izaguirre mentioned. One of the boys used to be shot in the leg and the again.