Man shot outside hookah bar in west Houston, police say

A person used to be shot in west Houston early Sunday after chatting with every other guy’s female friend, in step with Houston police.

Around 2 a.m., two males have been strolling outside a hookah bar close to 13900 Westheimer Road and started speaking to a lady, Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre informed OnScene TV journalists. The girl’s boyfriend changed into disenchanted and took out a gun, capturing on the two males a couple of occasions. Officers recovered 14 or 15 shell casings from the scene, Izaguirre mentioned. One of the boys used to be shot in the leg and the again.

Two police officials have been accomplishing a visitors forestall within reach and heard the gunshots, then noticed the 2 males working towards them for assist. The guy who have been shot used to be taken to a close-by clinic in an unknown situation, even if government have mentioned he used to be anticipated to live on. The different guy remained on the scene to assist investigators, in step with Izaguirre.

Officers had been in a position to check safety digital camera pictures they usually recovered a gun close to the scene, Izaguirre mentioned. There had been a number of witnesses, however none stayed on the scene, he added. The capturing used to be being investigated by means of Houston’s Major Assaults department.

