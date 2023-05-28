Man shot, killed after firing handgun across neighborhood, pointing weapon at officers

SAN ANTONIO – On Saturday evening, a person was once fatally shot through two San Antonio police officers after he allegedly fired a handgun and pointed it at officers. SAPD Chief William McManus equipped information about the incident.

The SAPD won stories of a suspicious person sporting a firearm close to Sonora and Nogalitos Street simply prior to 11 p.m. that night.

- Advertisement -

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found out {that a} 42-year-old guy was once capturing a handgun whilst strolling in the community.

As the officers approached the person, he pointed his gun at them, resulting in the officers opening fireplace, consistent with McManus.

The guy was once struck through bullets 4 instances and was once transported to a close-by clinic the place he was once later pronounced useless. His id has no longer but been published.

- Advertisement -

Chief McManus indicated that the officers concerned within the incident consisted of 1 probationary officer and a four-year veteran.

Also on

Copyright 2023 through – All rights reserved.