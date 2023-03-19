Monday, March 20, 2023
Texas

Man shot in the leg later dies in the hospital

By accuratenewsinfo
Man shot in the leg later dies in the hospital


Photo of Clare Fonstein
Clare Fonstein, Staff Writer

Houston police officers broke up a fight early Sunday in southwest Houston, discovering a man who had been shot in the leg and later died. 

Metro Video Services

Police broke up a battle in a bar parking space early Sunday in southwest Houston, and located one in all the males concerned with a gunshot wound to the leg. That guy later died after being hospitalized, in keeping with Houston Police Department officials. 

Officers noticed the guy being pinned down via two folks round nighttime in the parking space in entrance of the Tropicana bar in the 6000 block of Bissonnet Street, Houston police advised Metro Video Services newshounds. The two males fled, one in a automotive and the different on foot. Officers took off after them and detained each, police mentioned. 

Officers found out that the guy who have been pinned down had a gunshot wound to the leg. They put a tourniquet on him and he was once taken to the hospital, the place he died. 

The reason behind the battle — and whether or not one in all the males who was once detained is suspected of taking pictures the guy in the leg — was once nonetheless unknown early Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing, police mentioned.

Clare Fonstein is a Hearst Fellow running for the Houston Chronicle.

Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Clare majored in journalism and global members of the family at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. She labored for her faculty paper and was editor-in-chief her senior 12 months.



