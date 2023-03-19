Man shot in the leg later dies in the hospital

- Advertisement -

Metro Video Services

Police broke up a battle in a bar parking space early Sunday in southwest Houston, and located one in all the males concerned with a gunshot wound to the leg. That guy later died after being hospitalized, in keeping with Houston Police Department officials.



Officers noticed the guy being pinned down via two folks round nighttime in the parking space in entrance of the Tropicana bar in the 6000 block of Bissonnet Street, Houston police advised Metro Video Services newshounds. The two males fled, one in a automotive and the different on foot. Officers took off after them and detained each, police mentioned.