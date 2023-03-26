Man shot during possible home invasion | Houston, Texas news

Deputies mentioned two youngsters had been within the home on the time of the capturing.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A person is improving after being shot during a possible home invasion in north Harris County, consistent with the sheriff’s place of business.

The capturing took place round 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the Chartwell Court Apartments on Ella Boulevard.

According to HCSO Lt. Strong, two males were given into the condominium in the course of the storage, which they consider was once open on the time. Once the 2 males had been within, the person was once shot. He was once taken to the health facility and is recently strong.

Strong mentioned two different adults and two youngsters had been within the home on the time of the capturing and that none of them had been harm.

Meanwhile, Strong mentioned the person does are living within the condominium complicated and that the gunmen were given away.