Sunday, March 26, 2023
type here...
Texas

Man shot during possible home invasion | Houston, Texas news

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Man shot during possible home invasion | Houston, Texas news


Deputies mentioned two youngsters had been within the home on the time of the capturing.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A person is improving after being shot during a possible home invasion in north Harris County, consistent with the sheriff’s place of business.

- Advertisement -

The capturing took place round 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the Chartwell Court Apartments on Ella Boulevard.

According to HCSO Lt. Strong, two males were given into the condominium in the course of the storage, which they consider was once open on the time. Once the 2 males had been within, the person was once shot. He was once taken to the health facility and is recently strong.

Strong mentioned two different adults and two youngsters had been within the home on the time of the capturing and that none of them had been harm.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Strong mentioned the person does are living within the condominium complicated and that the gunmen were given away.

Anyone with information on what took place is requested to touch Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

- Advertisement -



tale via Source link

Previous article
Warner says White House supports his bill targeting TikTok: “One of my bigger fears” is how data is being used by China
Next article
States’ divisions on abortion widen after Roe overturned

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks