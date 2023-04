The guy, who hasn’t been named, used to be shot whilst police have been responding to a robbery at Krazy Dollar Store on Veterans Memorial. Police mentioned the person used to be a suspect within the robbery.

Officers have been within the retailer’s parking space investigating a sequence of robberies within the space after they witnessed the person cross into the shop after which depart temporarily, police mentioned Wednesday.

On Thursday, government mentioned the person had robbed retailer workers at gunpoint. No one used to be injured within the robbery.

The guy ran from the shop as police descended at the space. The guy used to be shot as he ran towards an officer who had stopped on Broad Haven Drive, simply north of the shop. Police mentioned the officer instructed the person, who used to be nonetheless sporting a gun, to forestall. The officer then fired his gun, hitting the person a couple of instances.

Police mentioned the person surrendered after he used to be shot. He used to be taken to a hospital the place he later died.

The officer who shot the person used to be put on administrative accountability, government mentioned.

The taking pictures is being investigated by HPD’s Internal Affairs Division, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.