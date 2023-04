According to court docket data, Erick Aguirre, a 29-year-old guy, has been arrested in reference to the deadly taking pictures of Elliot Nix on April 11 on a boulevard in East Downtown. Aguirre has been charged with homicide on this case, and he was once arrested in Aransas County and extradited to Houston.

Recent court docket filings disclose that Aguirre allegedly shot Nix after he were given into a controversy with him. Nix had reportedly scammed Aguirre out of $40 by means of asking him to pay for 2 parked automobiles in a lot by means of a cafe. Aguirre, who had simply arrived for a date, mistook Nix for a parking attendant, as in step with the court docket filings.

The girl at the date informed investigators that Aguirre walked into the eating place and came upon that Nix was once now not a parking attendant. Instead, he was once a well known scammer, and Aguirre left her with a cafe attendant whilst he ran again around the boulevard.

Upon returning, the lady informed investigators that Aguirre knowledgeable her that he had scared Nix. However, a witness informed investigators that he noticed Aguirre pay Nix and stroll to the eating place earlier than returning to his automotive to get a pistol. He then chased Nix and shot him, as in step with the court docket data.

The deadly taking pictures came about within the 1300 block of Chartres Street, which is situated parallel to Interstate 69. The location is close to Discovery Green and Shell Energy Stadium.