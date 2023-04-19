Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Man shot and killed near Orlando’s College Park neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla.A man was shot and killed near Orlando’s
College Park neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of E. Par Street in reference to
a shooting and discovered a man in his 40s had been wounded. He was transported to the hospital, where he was
pronounced dead. The shooter remained on scene, according to deputies.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately released and charges had not been filed. The investigation is
ongoing.

