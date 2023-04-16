Man shoots at police helicopter near Pasadena, TX | Houston news

HOUSTON — Houston police stated a person has been arrested after he opened hearth on a girl, then determined to shoot at a police helicopter.

It began in southeast Houston in an area on Crenshaw Road near Burke Road simply ahead of 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

- Advertisement -

We’re informed police won a decision a few guy taking pictures at a mom. When a police helicopter arrived to survey the scene, the person began taking pictures at it.

Thankfully, police stated the person overlooked and that no person used to be harm within the taking pictures. We’re informed the shooter used to be arrested. No phrase but on any conceivable fees.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

- Advertisement -

Raw video: Houston police investigate after man opens fire on police helicopter near Pasadena