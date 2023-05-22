Man severely beaten, head stomped on in downtown Orlando

- Advertisement -

A man has been taken into custody after another man was found severely beaten and clinging to life in downtown Orlando over the weekend, authorities said.

The Orlando Police Department arrested Christopher Blue, 51, on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, jail records show.

According to police, on Sunday, bike officers responded to an area near the Fairwinds Tower on West Central Boulevard for a disturbance, and found the victim – a man in his 50s – who had been brutally beaten, stomped on, and left with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said they were able to track down Blue after reviewing surveillance images from the area.

Once in custody, Blue reportedly confessed to stomping on the man’s head several times. The motive behind the attack was not immediately released.

FOX 35 News asked people who were downtown attending a concert on Tuesday night about the shocking crime.

“This is the same city where people have to go through check-ins because they’re armed,” said Jonathan Santino. “It’s unfortunate, but I’m not surprised.”

“Sometimes it’s real rough out here,” said Jerry Anderson. “You’ve got to be careful.”

As of Tuesday, the victim remains in critical condition at a local hospital.