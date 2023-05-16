Man sentenced for BB gun attacks on California Planned Parenthood clinic

A person who waged BB gun attacks on a California Planned Parenthood clinic has been sentenced to two 1/2 years in jail

LOS ANGELES — A person who waged a year-long collection of BB gun attacks on a Southern California Planned Parenthood clinic was once sentenced to two 1/2 years in federal jail.

Richard Royden Chamberlin, 53, was once sentenced Monday in Los Angeles federal court docket, the U.S. lawyer’s place of business stated in a commentary.

At least 11 attacks focused a Planned Parenthood facility in Pasadena between June 2020 and May 2021. No one was once harm however an individual ready out of doors for a affected person was once just about struck, body of workers was once terrified and the development was once broken, prosecutors stated.

Pasadena police stopped Chamberlin after a May 7, 2021, assault and located he had 8 BB weapons and a backpack containing a loaded .22-caliber pistol.

The U.S. lawyer’s place of business stated that Chamberlin, who was once convicted in Arizona in 2012 of legal tried transportation of a narcotic for sale, due to this fact attempted to promote or switch possession of different firearms. A seek of his house discovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition, gun powder, a dozen BB weapons, and different weapons-related pieces.

Chamberlin pleaded accountable in December 2022 to 1 depend of violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and one depend of being a felon in ownership of a firearm and ammunition.