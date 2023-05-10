Man pleads not guilty in killings of 3 in Pine Hills mass shooting

- Advertisement -

Keith Melvin Moses, a 19-year-old man accused of shooting and killing an Orlando journalist, a young girl, and a woman in a string of shootings in a Pine Hills neighborhood last month, has pleaded not guilty to several first-degree murder charges.

Through is attorney, Moses submitted a written plea of not guilty on Monday to first-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons and 9-year-old T’Yonna Major.He previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Moses shot and killed Augustin inside her vehicle while seated behind her, according to the probable cause affidavit. Hours later, Moses is accused of shooting at Lyons and news photographer Jesse Walden, who were at the scene preparing for a TV report on the initial shooting.

Moses then allegedly walked down the street and into a house where he shot Major and her mother, Brandi. Both Walden and Brandi Major survived their injuries and have since been released from the hospital.

“My soul is gone” — Tokiyo Major, father of T’Yonna Major

Last week, Dylan Lyons’ father, mother, and fiancee and T’Yonna Major’s parents held an emotional press conference remembering their loved ones, challenging gun laws in the U.S., and accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott of not calling them to offer condolences after the shooting.

“She loved everybody,” said T’Yonna’s mother, Brandi, remembering her daughter as someone who loved people and gymnastics.

Dylon’s family remembered his as a passionate journalist who loved telling stories, had an affinity for shoes, and loved his family, including his fiancée.

The attorney representing the families, Mark NeJame, told FOX 35 News the families want to prevent others from experiencing their tragedy.

“It’s a story that has to do with gun violence in America which is the message they want to get out. This is insane what goes on in this country,” NeJame said.

Moses faces two additional charges of attempted first-degree murder and a charge of armed burglary of a dwelling with a firearm, court record show.