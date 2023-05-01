Man paused date to fatally shoot fake parking attendant over $40, Houston police say

A sad incident came about in Houston as a person who went on a date paid $40 to park his automotive, most effective to understand that he used to be scammed via the fake parking attendant. He later shot and killed the person posing as an attendant after which returned to the eating place to have dinner together with his date, in accordance to court docket information.

The accused, Erick Aguirre, gave the impression in court docket on homicide fees on Thursday, together with his bond being set at $200,000. However, his legal professional, Brent Mayr, declined to remark at the case.

According to reviews, Aguirre and his date had parked their vehicles close to the downtown eating place when Elliot Nix approached them, challenging $20 each and every to park their cars. Aguirre paid $40 however used to be later informed that Nix did not paintings for the parking lot and used to be scamming them, which enraged Aguirre.

An worker of a close-by smoke store later informed police that he witnessed Aguirre operating again to his automotive, grabbing a pistol, and chasing Nix. Although he didn’t have a view of the incident, the worker heard a gunshot prior to 8 pm and later noticed Aguirre strolling again to his automotive “nonchalantly” together with his gun in his hand. He then got here again to the eating place and proceeded to have dinner together with his date.

Nix won scientific consideration right away after the incident, however used to be later pronounced useless. Aguirre, who lives in Corpus Christi, used to be arrested previous this week and remained jailed Thursday. His date in the end contacted the police and reported the incident two days when they launched pictures of the couple.

The tragic incident as soon as once more raises questions in regards to the state’s debatable gun rules, which enable wearing handguns with no license or background take a look at. Houston legal protection legal professional Grant Scheiner believes that whilst Aguirre’s legal professional would possibly make an issue that the usage of fatal power used to be justified below the state’s coverage of assets rules, Aguirre’s retrieval of a weapon when there used to be no instant threat after which returning to have dinner after the killing will render his case weaker within the court docket.

Legal analyst Brian Wice believes that the Texas legislation “doesn’t give you any legal basis to shoot and kill someone who ripped you off.” In a broader context, the killing is a reminder of a number of high-profile incidents across the U.S. the place nonviolent eventualities become shootings.