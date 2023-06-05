Man Missing in Iowa Building Collapse Is Found Dead

The frame of one in every of 3 males lacking after the partial cave in of an condo development in Davenport, Iowa, has been recovered per week after a piece of the six-story construction collapsed, a spokeswoman for town stated on Sunday.

The spokeswoman, Sarah Ott, stated in an e-mail that the frame of Branden Colvin Sr., 42, used to be discovered on Saturday. He is the primary individual showed to have died in the cave in.

Two different males — Ryan Hitchcock, 51, and Daniel Prien, 60 — are nonetheless lacking since a part of the development got here crashing down on May 28.

The town executive stated in a observation on Thursday that it believed there used to be “high probability” that the 3 males may have been “home at the time of the collapse” and that “their apartments were located in the collapse zone.”