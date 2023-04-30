Texas Man kills 5 in Texas, including 8-year-old, after family complained about gunfire By accuratenewsinfo April 30, 2023 0 0 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp A Texas guy went subsequent door with a rifle and started capturing his neighbors, killing 5 other people after the family requested him to prevent firing yards in his backyard. Tags8YearOldcomplainedFamilyGunfireincludingkillsManTexas Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleNew Barbie doll representing someone with Down syndrome has local impactsNext article2023 NFL Draft: Georgia’s Jalen Carter latest in growing list of athletic interior defenders changing game More articles Why are Americans shooting strangers and neighbors? ‘It all goes back to fear.’ May 1, 2023 Willie Nelson celebrates 90th birthday in Hollywood Bowl concert May 1, 2023 Crime of Week: Man robs Socorro convenience store at gunpoint May 1, 2023 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest article Why are Americans shooting strangers and neighbors? ‘It all goes back to fear.’ May 1, 2023 First Republic Bank seized by regulators, then sold to JPMorgan Chase May 1, 2023 Willie Nelson celebrates 90th birthday in Hollywood Bowl concert May 1, 2023 Alibaba’s Jack Ma turns up in Japan as college professor May 1, 2023 Former St Louis Cardinals star and legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon dies aged 83 May 1, 2023