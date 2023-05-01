Man kills 3, self, in dispute among Portuguese pigeon racers

Portuguese police say a person fatally shot 3 different males earlier than turning the gun on himself

MADRID — A person fatally shot 3 folks earlier than turning his gun on himself, Portuguese police stated Sunday, in what native media described as a dispute among rival pigeon racers.

Andreia Gonçalves, police commissioner in town of Setubal, south of Lisbon, described a dispute between 4 males elderly between 30 and 60, and stated one among them had killed the others earlier than taking pictures himself.

She described the deaths as “an isolated situation” associated with an unresolved factor between the boys.

The 4 lifeless people had been collaborating in a pigeon race, Portuguese media reported from the scene, and their confrontation additionally targeted on an unlawful vegetable lawn.

Portugal has restrictive gun rules however firearms are prison for searching. Of the 80 or so annual homicides that Portugal has registered on reasonable since 2015, round a 5th are dedicated with firearms, in line with police statistics.