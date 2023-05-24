Wednesday, May 24, 2023
type here...
florida-news

Man killed in shooting in Orange County, deputies say

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Man killed in shooting in Orange County, deputies say


Orange County deputies investigating deadly shooting

A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in Orlando early Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened in the area of South Kirkman Road near Colonial Drive shortly before 2 a.m.

- Advertisement -

ORLANDO, Fla.The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a 24-year-old man has died after a shooting early Monday in Florida.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 2 a.m. on South Kirkman Road, near Colonial Drive, and were told that a man had been shot, and that the man left the area. That man later went to the hospital, where he died.

- Advertisement -

OCSO identified the man as Tyrese Robert Cooper.

Orange County deputies said the shooting was still in its early stages and that no other information was available to be released. Details on what possible led to the shooting or if deputies were looking for any suspects was not immediately known.

- Advertisement -


Previous article
How MLB teams are adjusting their approach to mental health: ‘It’s part of the human experience’
Next article
Dallas-Fort Worth is Texas’ worst area for mosquitos, study says

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks