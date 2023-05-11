Thursday, May 11, 2023
type here...
florida-news

Man killed in Cocoa shooting: Deputies

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Man killed in Cocoa shooting: Deputies


No arrests made after man shot, killed in Cocoa

One person has been killed after they were shot in unincorporated Cocoa Sunday, deputies said. When they arrived, a man was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Deputies believe the people involved in this shooting knew each other.

- Advertisement -

COCOA,Fla.A man is dead after being shot in unincorporated Cocoa Sunday, deputies said.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office identified him as 33-year-old Michael Laskey. Deputies said they responded to the area of Fern Street around 1:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting.

- Advertisement -

When they arrived, they found Laskey with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Deputies believe the people involved in this shooting knew each other.

- Advertisement -


Anyone with information that could help solve the case is asked to call Agent Vince Bustillo of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Previous article
Austin airport implementing Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program
Next article
2023 NFL schedule: Here are the home and away opponents for all 32 teams this season

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks