Man killed in Cocoa shooting: Deputies

A man is dead after being shot in unincorporated Cocoa Sunday, deputies said.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office identified him as 33-year-old Michael Laskey. Deputies said they responded to the area of Fern Street around 1:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Laskey with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Deputies believe the people involved in this shooting knew each other.

