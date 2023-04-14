Man in Jail After Threats at Florida Casino

Posted on: April 14, 2023, 07:57h.

Last up to date on: April 14, 2023, 09:09h.

A 43-year-old guy remained in prison Friday after he allegedly threatened to shoot other folks at Florida’s Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee previous this week. He indicated he had a gun, however none was once discovered.

Florida’s Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, pictured above. A person was once arrested there for allegedly threatening to shoot other folks. (Image: TripAdvisor)

Morris Burgess of Immokalee, Fla. was once apprehended on Sunday following a disturbance beginning at the on line casino’s valet space after he allegedly yelled at a valet worker, and at one level, warned the attendant, “I am going to shoot you,” Florida TV station WBBH reported.

Burgess was once keeping onto a closed backpack and indicated there was once a firearm saved within, police stated. He then went into the on line casino and implied to someone else he had a firearm, police stated.

Burgess was once sooner or later apprehended and was once charged with two counts of annoyed attack and a unmarried depend of resisting arrest, consistent with Florida radio station WFLA.

No firearm was once discovered right through a police seek. He was once booked at the Collier County Jail. Burgess is scheduled to look in native court docket on May 1.

Monarch Casino Alleged Thief Remains in Custody

Sabrina Eddy was once in custody on Friday in Colorado’s Gilpin County Jail after she allegedly stole $500K from a vault at Monarch Casino Resort Spa — Black Hawk on March 12.

A pass judgement on on Monday wouldn’t unencumber the 44-year-old, one-time on line casino worker on private recognizance as an alternative of a money bond. Eddy’s legal professional claimed she couldn’t have enough money a $10K bond.

A non-public recognizance bond for a case the place part one million bucks walked out of a on line casino,” Judge David Taylor requested out loud in court docket, Colorado TV station KUSA reported. “I just don’t trust that Ms. Eddy is going to come back to court.”

Eddy is scheduled to subsequent seem in court docket in May.

Eddy claims she didn’t thieve the cash however was once informed through bosses to take away the money. She claims a person who stated he was once the on line casino’s head of operations known as her at the gaming assets. That guy and any other, who she known as a cage supervisor, informed her the on line casino wanted the cash for a UPS order, consistent with KUSA.

Eddy later passed the cash over to an unspecified guy whilst the 2 had been at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colo., government stated. The cash was once sooner or later intended to be dropped at an legal professional, she stated.

Man Recuperating from Maryland Casino Stabbing

An unnamed guy was once stabbed and later positioned outdoor of Maryland’s MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino closing Friday.

The sufferer was once slashed, however police haven’t any main points on his accidents, consistent with Maryland TV station WJLA. The wounds had been severe sufficient that he was once taken to a neighborhood health facility for remedy.

There’s no phrase but on any arrest in the case or the place the stabbing happened.

Wallet Stolen at Hollywood Casino York

A pockets containing $1,000 in money and $250 in present playing cards was once stolen from a person’s jacket on Sunday night at Pennsylvania’s Hollywood Casino York.

After reviewing surveillance video, Pennsylvania State Police launched an outline of the suspect. He is white and was once dressed in a maroon blouse, khaki pants, and a black beanie. He fled on a gold bicycle which has black pegs, police stated.