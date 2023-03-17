Man held gun to woman’s head while demanding sex act in massage parlor, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. – A person was once arrested in Eustis on Thursday morning after police mentioned he threatened a lady at an area massage parlor to carry out sexual acts at gunpoint, in accordance to the police division.

In a news unencumber, police mentioned the person — 35-year-old Timothy Paul Taylor — entered the massage parlor throughout the again door and approached a lady in the parlor.

The unencumber presentations that Taylor requested her to carry out oral sex, but if she mentioned that the industry doesn’t do the ones varieties of issues, he pulled out a handgun and put it to her head, demanding she accomplish that.

According to police, the girl repeated that her industry doesn’t do this, and Taylor then informed her that if she referred to as police, he would go back and kill her. He then left the industry throughout the again door, police mentioned.

The division mentioned that the girl then ran out to the neighboring industry to name police, despite the fact that she was once unhurt.

“She was a victim, but she fought back, and she resisted, and she was able to get out of there,” Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri mentioned. “And anytime you can walk away from a violent crime like that, that’s a good thing.”

Investigators mentioned Taylor had fled the again parking space in a small black Chevy, and police had been in a position to resolve the place Taylor lived.

Taylor ran from his house, and legislation enforcement arrived to seek for him, detectives mentioned. A helicopter from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office ultimately noticed Taylor hiding in the woods close to Selleen Drive and Gettford Avenue, the discharge presentations.

Police mentioned a K9 unit was once despatched in to lend a hand apprehend Taylor, and he was once in the long run taken into custody round 2:30 p.m. Taylor was once later taken to the health facility for accidents he sustained right through seize via the K9 unit, police added.

A black pellet gun that Taylor used in the incident was once discovered close to the massage parlor, police mentioned.

“He put it under the hood to try to hide it,” Capri mentioned. “When he drove off, it fell out, so one of our captains was actually at the scene and saw it in the street and was able to recover it.”

Taylor faces fees of tried sexual battery, annoyed battery with a weapon, annoyed attack with a weapon and resisting arrest with out violence.

