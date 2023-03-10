ORANGE, Texas — Following a 2021 mistrial, a Southeast Texas man has been sentenced to 80 years in jail for the 2018 capturing death of a man in his personal condominium in Orange.

Keondrick Barlow, 24, was once discovered accountable and sentenced to 80 years in a Texas jail at the side of a $10,000 superb on Friday morning.

The verdict and sentencing adopted a trial that started Monday in Orange County’s 163rd District Court prior to Judge Rex Peveto.

Barlow fatally shot Octavius Lamont Williams, 37, in 2018 a jury discovered.

Williams, 37, of Orange, was once discovered simply after 3 p.m. on December 22, 2018, in his Pine Avenue condominium in the 300 block of 2nd Street.

On September 30, 2021, a mistrial was once declared for Barlow.

Orange Police Detective Robert Enmon advised 12News in a prior file that initial post-mortem effects confirmed that Williams died from a unmarried gunshot wound to the torso.

Family contributors of Williams advised 12News up to now that it seemed like their liked one, who went by way of “Whoodi,” have been robbed.

Throughout the investigation, detectives with the Orange Police Department decided Williams’ death was once a murder.

After receiving forensic proof, detectives had been ready to procure and serve a homicide warrant to Barlow.

This is a growing tale. We will replace with extra if and once we obtain extra showed information.

