Man found guilty of aggravated assault, not murder in Trinity University student’s death





A Bexar County jury has reached a verdict in the case of Mark Howerton, who was once accused of killing Trinity University cheerleader Cayley Mandadi in 2017. The jury found Howerton not guilty of murder however guilty of aggravated attack inflicting severe physically damage, a lesser price. This is the second one trial for Howerton, after the primary ended in a mistrial in 2019. Howerton claimed that he and Mandadi were arguing about her ex-boyfriend after attending a pageant, and had stopped at a fuel station to interact in “rough sex” when she misplaced awareness. Mandadi was once later declared mind lifeless and died two days later. The investigation printed a tumultuous courting between the couple, and Mandadi had expressed concern of Howerton and a want to get a divorce with him. The sentencing listening to for Howerton is scheduled for 2 weeks from now, and he faces as much as twenty years in jail for the aggravated attack price.

Prosecutor David Lunan mentioned that Mandadi’s circle of relatives is relieved to have some closure, and Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales emphasised the significance of protecting other people in charge of home violence. If found guilty, Howerton may just face a most punishment of as much as lifestyles in jail.